Assembly Election 2022 Update: BJP emerges as single largest party in Goa

Panaji: BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Goa. BJP is leading in 19 assembly seats out of the 40. It has neared the halfway mark to form the government. BJP has to have 21 MLAs to form government.

Congress is leading in 11 seats. Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) is leading in 5 and Aam Aadmi Party in 2 seats in the state.

Assembly election in the coastal state was held in one single phase on February 14. Counting of votes is progressing. As per the latest updates, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by 366 in Sankahlim seat.

In the 2017 elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. BJP had won 13 seats. But the BJP formed the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents.