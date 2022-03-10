BJP to meet Goa Guv to stake claim with support from MGP

As the Bharatiya Janata Party nears a majority in the 2022 Goa Assembly election, party leaders are expected to meet with Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai later today to stake a claim to form the government for a second term, according to news agency ANI.

The BJP is expected to emerge as the state’s single-largest party, but it may not have enough votes to form the government on its own, requiring outside help. Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa and a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated on Thursday that the party will seek assistance from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates to form the government.

According to data from the Election Commission, the ruling party is leading in 18 Assembly seats, the Congress in 10, the MGP in three, and independent candidates in the remaining seats.