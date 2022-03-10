Commodity Market: Gold price suffers a sharp fall

Mumbai: Gold price slipped down sharply in the commodity market. As per market experts, the on easing worries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict with signs of a possible diplomatic solution have influenced the investor’s sentiments.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.52% or Rs 276 at Rs 52,469 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading down by 0.68% or Rs 475 at Rs 69,100 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,560, lower by Rs 1280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4820, down by Rs 160.

In the international market, price of spot gold is down by 0.8% at $ 1,975.69 per ounce US gold futures is down by 0.5 % to $ 1,978.80. Among other precious metals, silver shed by 0.9% to $ 25.49 per ounce, platinum fell by 1.1% to $ 1,065.14 and palladium slipped by 1.1% to $ 2,904.04 per ounce.