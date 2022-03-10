Congress stages protest as party trails in all 5 states in assembly elections 2022

Workers from the Congress staged a protest outside the party office in Delhi on Thursday, alleging ‘tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs),’ despite the fact that the party is trailing in all five poll-bound states, according to the Election Commission’s latest official trends. Satej Patil, a Congress leader had predicted that his party would become the government of Punjab.

‘We expected the Congress to form government in Punjab, but we didn’t get required numbers. We have to introspect about it. In Goa, Congress is leading on 16-17 seats, it’ll be the single largest party and we’ll seek support in case numbers aren’t enough,’ Mr Patil told the media.

According to early polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has a majority in Punjab, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has a majority in all other states, including Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.