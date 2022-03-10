Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO superbike in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian automobile manufacturer, Ducati has launched its new superbike Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO in India on Thursday. The bike is priced at Rs 12,89,000 (ex-showroom).
The new superbike is powered by 1079cc air-cooled L-twin powertrain engine. The engine produces 84bhp power and 88Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. It also features also sports Pirelli MT 60 RS 18 and 17-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively.
The new bike comes with three riding modes. It also features traction control, and the Ducati Multimedia System which enables smartphone connectivity via bluetooth.
