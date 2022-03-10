DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railway announces special trains: Here is full list

Mar 10, 2022, 10:56 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run more special trains to meet the heavy passenger rush during upcoming Holi festival. These trains will run through for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mumbai.

The  Indian Railways will operate  run Holi ‘superfast trains’ with special fares  from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus. Passengers can book their tickets through  ‘Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and IRCTC website.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Iftar, Imsak and prayer timings revealed in UAE 

Holi 2022 special trains:

Train No.09035: Bandra Terminus to Kothi: Departure: 11 am on March 16, 2022, Arrival: 04 am on March 17, 2022

Train No. 09036: Bhagat Ki Kothi to Bandra Terminus:  Departure: 11.40 am on March 17, 2022,  Arrival: 4.15 am on March 18, 2022

Train No. 09005: Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar Terminus: Departure: 9.45 pm on March 14, 2022, Arrival: 10.30 am on March 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the national transporter has decided to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains. This was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 10, 2022, 10:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button