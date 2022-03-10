India’s first ‘Gati Shakti’ cargo terminal commissioned in Asansol Division

New Delhi: The Asansol Division of Indian Railways has successfully commissioned private siding of Maithan Power Limited at Thaparnagar, Jharkhand, informed the Ministry of Railways on Thursday. The project is in pursuance of the Prime Minister’s vision “Gati Shakti” and Ministry of Railways’ policy regarding ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT).

‘The Maithan Power Project was initiated in the year 2009 and subsequently, the power generation was started in the year 2011. The requirement of coal to the power project was being made through road which is expected to convert into 120 inward coal rakes per month. Also, two to four outward rakes of Fly Ash is projected to be handled from the siding. This will enhance railways’ earnings by approximately Rs. 11 crores per month’, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, V K Tripathi said while speaking at the commissioning of the GCT.

Also read: Railways resume to provide linen, blankets inside trains

The location is in the vicinity of industrial and mining areas and the future prospect of the siding is promising. Tripathi said that the Indian Railways is committed to making the vision of PM Gati Shakti a reality. ‘Transportation by rail is good for the economy as it is the most energy-efficient and the most economical mode of transport. The commissioning of this terminal and more such terminals will have a very positive impact on the economy of the nation’, he added. he further said that this is the first such GCT commissioned in Indian Railways since the publication of GCT policy in December 2021.

Also read: Uber Eats to launch feature to ease bill splitting, group orders

The Prime Minister’s PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergizing the infrastructure projects of all key infrastructure Ministries including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation for planning and coordinated execution of nation-wide infrastructure projects including all the State Governments.