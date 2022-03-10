It wa a ‘slip of the tongue’ ready to apologise says Rajasthan Minister on rape remark

Minister Shanti Dhariwal said he was ready to apologize and that the remark was a ‘slip of the tongue’ after stirring controversy by claiming Rajasthan is number one in rape cases because it is the ‘state of men.’

He explained ‘I’ve always respected women and encouraged them to participate in everything. It was a slip of the tongue. I wanted to say ‘iss pradesh mein ye marz kahan se aa gaya’ but instead said, ‘ye mardon ka pradesh hai.’ ‘I’ll apologise in the House’

While speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, Shanti Dhariwal said. ‘We are at number one in rape cases. There’s no doubt. Why are we ahead in rape cases? … Rajasthan has been the state of men,’ In a video posted by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad, some MLAs in the assembly could be seen chuckling as Dhariwal made this remark.

The minister’s rape remark sparked a controversy, with Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, spokesperson Shehzad, and National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma all condemning him.