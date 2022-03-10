Lithuania reinforces state of emergency in response to Ukraine invasion

On Thursday, as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania enacted a tougher state of emergency, restricting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, in what opponents claimed were the worst restrictions on personal freedom since the Soviet era.

Lithuania government, a NATO and EU member that was once part of the Soviet Union, declared a state of emergency on February 24, 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, believing Moscow would harm Lithuania and stationing troops along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

The new law, which received 71 of of 117 votes in parliament, prohibits public rallies in support of ‘Russian or Belarus actions that led to this state of emergency.’ Belarus has backed Russia’s ‘special operation,’ as Moscow refers to it.

The bill, which is in place until April 20, allows authorities to block access to a media source for up to 72 hours if they find ‘disinformation,’ ‘war propaganda,’ or ‘incitement of hatred’ related to the invasion, according to parliament.