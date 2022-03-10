Missing soldier’s body recovered from Budgam district

The body of a soldier was found in the Khag area of Budgam on Thursday, three days after he went missing from his village. Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier from Khag Budgam’s Lokipora village, was reported missing on Monday afternoon. His body was recovered on Thursday.

According to a police officer, the body of a soldier from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was recovered in Khag. Sameer Ahmad Malla was posted in Jammu, was on leave because his wife had recently given birth to their second kid.