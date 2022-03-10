Punjab calls for AAP; Registers landslide victory with three-fourths majority

Chandigarh: It was a landslide, historic victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, where it registered three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of its rivals in the state to the margins. Ruling Congress was swept off in the AAP storm, and BJP, SAD and other parties too were cornered.

According to the Election Commission data, AAP has won 92 seats in the 117-member assembly. The ruling Congress has won 18 seats . The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state which was being seen as multi-cornered. An independent candidate also won one seat.

AAP had projected party MP Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate. He said on Thursday that he will take the oath as Punjab’s Chief Minister in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan and not at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Meanwhile CM-in-charge Charanjith Channi lost on both the constituencies he contested.