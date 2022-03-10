Railways resume to provide linen, blankets inside trains

New Delhi: The railways issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains on Thursday, a provision that was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board directed that the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

Railways, which had suspended the service of providing meals, linen and most of its concessions, has reintroduced most of the facilities. While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended.