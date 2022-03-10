Realme launches Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its tow latest 5G smartphones – Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE in India on Thursday. Realme 9 5G is priced at at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 17,499 for its 6GB + 128GB variant. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit card and credit card EMI transactions. It comes in two colours- Meteor Black and Stargaze White.

Realme 9 5G SE is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 22,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit card and credit card EMI transactions. It comes in two colours- Azure Glow and Starry Glow. Both the smartphones will go on sale from March 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com and retail stores.

Realme 9 5G runs on Android 11 and has Realme UI 2.0 on top. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. For selfies it has a 16 MP camera in the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS.

Realme 9 5G SE also runs on Android 11 and has Realme UI 2.0 on top. It is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also features a triple camera setup in the rear and a 16 MP camera in the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS.