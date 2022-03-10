SC sends notice to Centre on plea challenging Media One’s ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to respondents Centre and others on Thursday, on the petition filed by Malayalam news channel Media One. The plea that challenged the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of news channel, will be heard on Friday.’

Media One has moved Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the news channel. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud asked respondents to file a reply and listed it for hearing on March 15. The court also directed to bring all relevant files before it.

In the Special Leave Petition preferred by Media One, through advocate Pallavi Pratap, the channel said that it has filed the petition under dire and compelling circumstances. The petition also said that it raises seminal questions of law impinging upon the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the importance of an independent, free and unbiased press guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Kerala High Court on February 8, 2022, upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the Malayalam news channel from the list of permitted news channels citing security reasons. The Court dismissed petitions filed by Media One channel against the government order. While dismissing the writ petition challenging the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Kerala High Court made it clear that principles of natural justice and interference by court in cases of national security have a very limited role.