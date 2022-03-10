Schools to be rid of Covid masks / distancing in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has eased face mask and social distancing rules. The authority has allowed students to remove their face masks when they go outside to play or do other activities. Physical distancing will also be optional for students in outdoor spaces. The new rules have been implemented following the approval by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

Previously, face masks were mandatory in all areas of the school and students had to maintain social distancing. According to the new guidelines, students in grade-2 and above must still wear face masks while indoors.

The authority also allowed field trips for students. But schools have to follow precautionary measures of the place they are visiting. All school sports activities and competitions can be resumed again for students. In-school events and activities can resume with a capacity not exceeding 90%. School buses can now operate at 100% capacity. These guidelines are also applicable for nurseries also.