Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices opened higher in the Indian share market for third day in a row. As per market experts, the expectation over a diplomatic solution in the Russia-Ukraine war has supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex jumped 817 points or 1.50%to 55,464. NSE Nifty rose 250 points or 1.53 %to 16,595. Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 0.91% higher and Nifty small-cap shares gained 1.40%. 14 out of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,436 shares were advancing while 926 were declining.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were TCS, Dr Reddy’s and Tech Mahindra.