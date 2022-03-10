Terrorist gunned down in Srinagar encounter; search underway for two others

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar’s Hazratbal area on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed. The search for two others who fled from the encounter site is underway.

Meanwhile, security forces killed a terrorist in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir earlier today, during a search operation in the at Naina Batpora area after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.