‘Voice of people is voice of god’: Congress Chief Sidhu congratulates AAP over Punjab Assembly poll results

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, for their landslide victory in Punjab Assembly polls. Sidhu said that the voice of people (mandate) is the voice of God, adding that he accept the will of Punjab people.

‘The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to Aap !!!’, Sidhu tweeted. Sidhu is trailing from the Amritsar East seat on 20,334 votes, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur is leading with 25,536 votes followed by Shiromani Akali Dal’s candidate Bikram Singh Majithia with 16,154 votes.

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

As per the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 92 seats on the 117 seat Punjab Assembly by 12:55 pm, followed by Congress (18) and Shiromani Akali Dal (3). As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party’s maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Also read: Congress stages protest as party trails in all 5 states in assembly elections 2022

Meanwhile, Congress’ Punjab Incharge Harish Chaudhary claimed the responsibility for the Party’s performance in Punjab polls. ‘I take the responsibility for party’s descent in these elections. However, mine or any other’s resignation is party’s internal matter’, Chaudhary said.