Yogi’s second innings as CM in UP; unbelievable victory

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made history in Uttar Pradesh politics by leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the state’s Assembly election. Yogi Adityanath is the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to be in power for a second term.

In the past, four Chief Ministers have returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, but none of them served for a complete five-year tenure. In 1985, Narayan Dutt Tiwari became the last (undivided) UP CM to win consecutive terms. This makes Yogi Adityanath the first Chief Minister in 37 years to maintain power.

Sampoornananda in 1957, Chandrabhanu Gupta in 1962, and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (father of Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi) in 1974 were the other UP Chief Ministers to be re-elected for a second term.

Yogi Adityanath is also the first BJP Chief Minister to win re-election in Uttar Pradesh and the third CM in the state to serve the full five-year term. Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, were among those who served their entire terms (2012-17).

There have been 21 Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. Chandrabhanu Gupta, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Mayawati were all Chief Ministers at one point or another.