Alia Bhatt celebrates Gangubai Kathiawadi’s ‘happy century’ with burger and fries

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt- Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent superhit movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has entered Rs 100 crore box office club, and the actor shares her joy by having vegan burger and fries. The film, which was released on February 25, also secured the third-biggest opening as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

Alia thanked the audiences for their love through her Instagram handle and wrote- ‘Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love’.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa, along with Ajay Devgn, who appears as mafia don Karim Lala. It showcases story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. The film brings to life her rise from the ranks of Kamathipura to the head of a brothel and a political leader of the area.

Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday shared the figures and informed that the movie has proved to be the fourth Hindi film to achieve the 100 crore mark post-pandemic.