Europe and United Kingdom to investigate ad service deal of Google and Facebook

Britain and other European countries have issued an investigation agains the advertisement service deal of the internet giants Google and Facebook.

The investigation is the result of concerns that were raised over the security of these online platforms after the arrangement of these platforms have harmed the competition in the market for online display advertising services.

The investigation is channelled at the ad service policies of Google’s parent firm Alphabet Inc, and Meta, the parent platform of Facebook.

The investigation is codenamed as ‘Jedi Blue’.