First ever Siachen ice climbing festival in Ladakh

The Ladakh government organises the Siachen ice climbing festival in Leh’s Nubra valley, authorities stated on Wednesday.

Sarpanch Khemi Halqa, in the presence of authorities from the Ladakh Police and inhabitants of Tongsted village, started the event on Tuesday with the goal of promoting the glacier as an adventure location. The festival will end on March 20.

Authorities of the event said that a total of 20 teenagers took part in the inaugural ceremony.

The event is being held to boost the Siachen valley as a tourist destination and to promote Ladakh tourism. Officials said it would also provide a window for people to appreciate the difficult job done by army jawans and engineers in hostile terrains and inclement weather.

They also added that the base camp of the Siachen glacier, the world’s highest battleground, was made available to visitors in September 2021.