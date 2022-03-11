Former Chavara MLA’s daughter files domestic violence complaint against husband, family

Kollam: Chavara former MLA late N Vijayan Pillai’s daughter Lakshmi has filed a complaint against her husband and his family for alleged domestic violence over dowry. Chavara police have registered a case against Lakshmi’s husband Jayakrishnan, his father Radhakrishna Pillai, mother S Ambikadevi and brother Jyothi Krishnan.

In the complaint, Lakshmi accused that she was being harassed mentally and physically at their house, demanding more dowry. She also alleged that the accused have used up 500 sovereigns of gold which given as dowry on their wedding and took nearly Rs 3 crore from her family in the name of dowry. A non-bailable case under the Juvenile Justice Act is also registered against the accused for not protecting his children.