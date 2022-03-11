Li Keqiang, Premier of China confirms he will step down in March

The Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement on Friday that he will step down when his current term expires in March which comes next year.

Li, the second most important official in China’s ruling Communist Party’s hierarchy, has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

“This is my last year as premier,” Li said during a news conference.

At a party conference this autumn to decide leaders for the next five years, President Xi Jinping is anticipated to secure a record-breaking third term as party chief.

In 2015, China changed its constitution to remove the president’s term limit of two terms.

The future premier can be chosen by party leaders.