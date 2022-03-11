Nine months pregnant Tamil Nadu woman sets record in Silambam

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a pregnant woman who had been carrying for nine months set a record by performing Silambam for six hours straight at Pattukkottai in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

Sheela Das (29), a boxing and Silambam trainer from Anaikadu in Pattukkottai, aspired to set a record in the art form that she knows so well. Following this, the Anaikadu Silambam Association hosted an event in which Sheela, who was 9 months pregnant at the time, performed an incredible Silambam performance for which she was granted a certificate of merit by the Nobel World Records.

Also Read: Taiwan Zoo puts two ‘obese’ pandas on a special diet

Sheela Das has a black belt in karate, boxing, and weightlifting, as well as the ‘Iron Woman’ title and a national record in weightlifting. Many participants took part in the tournament, including Sheela Das. The pregnant woman’s five-hour record was surpassed by an hour, bringing the total time to six hours — three hours of single Silambam and three hours of double Silambam.

Speaking to reporters, Sheela said, ‘I have been interested in sports right from the age of 7 and have learned Silambam, boxing, karate and participated in various competitions and won many prizes. Since I am pregnant, it was only with mental courage that I was able to achieve this feat beyond physical exertion’.

Tamil Nadu is the birthplace of the Indian martial art Silambam. It comes from the Tamil word ‘Silambu’, which means sound. Tamil Sangam literature mentions the Silambam style. Silambam appears to be accomplished with the use of particular weapons, primarily a rare sort of bamboo found predominantly in the Kurinji highlands.

According to specialists, Silambam is a good aerobic workout that enhances heart function and blood circulation. It also burns calories, which aids in weight loss and body contouring. It promotes physical flexibility and reflexive movement of muscles while alleviating mental tension and exhaustion.