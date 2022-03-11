PM Modi congratulates AAP on historic win in Punjab polls; Assures Centre’s support

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, as they registered a historic win in Punjab Assembly polls by winning a three-fourths majority with 92 seats. PM Modi further assured all possible support from the Centre for the state’s welfare.

I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare. @AamAadmiParty — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2022

It is AAP’s maiden victory in the state polls and a spectacular improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished far second behind the Congress. The ruling Congress has managed to secure 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly while BJP ended up with two. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has bagged three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party has won only one. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained power in four states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Also read: Why India took a neutral stand in Russia-Ukraine crisis? PM Modi explains…

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann has won from Sangrur district’s Dhuri assembly constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress Party’s Dalvir Singh Goldy. He announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.