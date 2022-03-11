UAE police seizes heroine worth 150 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: The UAE police busted a major drug smuggling bid and seized 1.5 tonnes of heroin, worth 150 million UAe dirhams. The drug was seized in coordination with the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs from the Khalifa port. The drug was concealed in a container and was waiting to be shipped to Europe. The heroin was hidden in several bags of pet food.

Last year, police in Abu Dhabi seized drugs with a value of Dh1.2 billion. Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, urged public members to report cybercriminals and suspicious online activities to the anti-cybercrime platform: www.ecrime.ae.