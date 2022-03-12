Aircraft overshoots the runway with passengers aboard!

On Saturday afternoon, an Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft with 55 passengers on board went off the runway while landing at Jabalpur. Alliance Air’s spokesperson said the aircraft veered 10 meters off the runway. An aviation source confirmed that all passengers were safe. At 11.32 am, flight 9I617 took off from Delhi. A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will arrive at the site to investigate the accident.

‘We are grateful that all passengers and crew on board the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety. While we follow laid down policies/procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place – both pre and post-flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, we regret the unfortunate incident,’ said Alliance Air in a statement.

‘We have taken note of the incident and the cockpit crew has been de-roasted. We have begun a thorough investigation. The findings of the investigation will be shared with the regulatory authorities as well as any necessary corrective actions,’ the statement said.