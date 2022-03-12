COVID cases in China reaches two-year high of 1,500

On Saturday, China reported more than 1,500 new local COVID-19 infections, the most since the initial statewide epidemic in early 2020, prompting Beijing to introduce self-testing kits for the first time, as the Omicron variant forced Beijing to introduce self-testing kits for the first time.

Although China’s current case count is significantly lower than that of many other countries, the rising number could hinder Beijing’s “dynamic-clearance” goal of promptly suppressing transmission.

On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported 476 locally transmitted cases on Friday, including five patients who were initially classed as asymptomatic but later developed symptoms.

Domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections, which China does not identify as confirmed cases, increased to 1,048 from 703 the day before.

Beijing has ordered local governments to follow the “dynamic clearing” strategy in order to avoid a large-scale rebound, causing numerous cities to cancel group events, begin rounds of mass testing, and reduce face-to-face education classes.