India breaks second record today in Women’s World Cup; Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket-taker

Breaking the second record for India in Women’s World Cup Cricket today, Indian veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami scripted the record for most wickets in the world cup’s history. Earlier today, Indian Women’s team skipper Mithali Raj had broke a record on Saturday, in the ongoing Women’s World Cup, by making the most appearances as captain in Women’s World Cup history.

Jhulan achieved the feat during her 31st match in the World Cup, against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. She dismissed Anisa Mohammed to achieve the feat. With her first wicket of the game on Saturday, 39-year-old pacer took her tally of World Cup wickets to 40, overtaking the 34-year record of 39 wickets by former Australia cricketer Lyn Fullston. Jhulan is currently representing India in her fifth Women’s ODI World Cup, having previously played in the tournament in the 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017 editions as well.

Also read: Mithali Raj breaks record in captaincy in Women’s World Cup

Meanwhile, India defeated West Indies by 155 runs to register their second win of the tournament. After opting to bat first, India recovered from a few early blows to post a total of 317 for eight in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) hit centuries and laid the foundation of India’s dominant win. For India, Sneh Rana took three wickets while Meghna Rana also picked up two wickets.