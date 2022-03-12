Kochi top bridal artist accused of #MeToo flees to Dubai

Ernakulam: Kochi’s top bridal makeup artist, who was recently charged under #MeToo allegations have reportedly flod from the country to Dubai, while Police officials are intensifying search for him. Several women came up with accusations against Anez Anzare, who was running the ‘Anez Anzare Unisex Salon Bridal Makeup Studio’ at Chalikkavattom at Vyttila, that he have misbehaved to them, which resulted in severe mental agony on their wedding day.

Based on the complaints filed via e-mail by three young women to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, the Palarivattom police registered a case against Anez Anzare, on Friday. Following this, police raided his make-up studio in Palarivattom in Kochi. Police officials added that they will be issuing lookout notices at all airports in the country for the suspect.

Anez mobile phone is switched off. His bridal make-up studio is quite famous for hosting several celebrities and has several branches.