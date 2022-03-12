Pramod Sawant resigns, BJP keeps up suspense on CM of Goa

Pramod Sawant, the BJP’s Chief Minister of Goa, resigned today as the party prepares to form a government for the third time. As the results of the assembly elections were announced on Friday, BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state (getting 20 out of 40 seats); it also received support from a key regional player, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent MLAs.

‘With blessings of the people of Goa, the BJP is once again going to form the Government in the state which will work on the principles of Antyodaya. Goa will continue to prosper with the Double Engine Sarkar under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi,’ Mr. Sawant said in a tweet. According to sources, the party is looking to replace Mr Sawant, who won the traditional Sanquelim Seat by a thin margin of around 666 votes.