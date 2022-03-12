Residents in Kyiv anticipate more dangerous invasions from Russia ;

The 17th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has witnessed the siege of several cities. It was India’s hope at the UN that diplomacy and dialogue would bring an end to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN said: ‘We sincerely hope ongoing direct negotiations between Russia & Ukraine will lead to cessation of hostilities. There’s no other alternative except a path of diplomacy and dialogue. The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention’.

In the meantime, talks between the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia on Thursday have come to a halt. According to UN Human Rights Council experts, Russia’s implementation of a punitive ‘fake news’ law is ‘an alarming move by the government to gag and blindfold an entire population’. US President Joe Biden said his country would not fight in Ukraine, and a confrontation between NATO and Russia would result in a world war.