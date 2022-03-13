24-yr-old pilot from Kolkata evacuates 800 Indian students from warzone in Ukraine

New Delhi: In a proud achievement for India, a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, Mahasweta Chakraborty, was operating flights a few from the borders of war-torn Ukraine. She has helped to rescue more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland and Hungary.

This Kolkata-based pilot is also the daughter of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal Mahila Morcha President Tanuja Chakraborty, State Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha Priyanka Sharma stated in a tweet.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga. With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded students from the city of Sumy in Ukraine, the Indian Government successfully completed the mission. A total of 49 special flights were operated to bring back the Indian Students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine.