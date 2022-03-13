Bengali actor arrested at Kolkata book fair for stealing purses

The police said on Sunday that actor Rupa Dutta had been arrested for allegedly committing attention- diverting theft at the International Kolkata Book Fair. Ms Dutta, who has been in television soaps, was arrested on Saturday when a police officer saw her throwing a purse into a waste bin, according to a Bidhan Nagar North police officer.

She was then detained and questioned, during which discrepancies in her responses were found. During a search, he said, he found several purses and Rs 75,000 in cash in her bag. ‘The woman has been arrested in connection with ‘kepmari’ (attention-diverting theft),’ additional investigation is underway to see if further people are connected with the crime.’ the officer stated.