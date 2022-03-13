Border Police officials play Kabaddi in snow in Himachal; Video goes viral

A short video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing kabaddi in snow, during their spare time has gone viral on social media.

In the 52-second clip, the ITBP personnel, wearing heavy woollen clothing, can be seen playing kabaddi in the snow-clad Himalaya mountains in Himachal Pradesh. The video was shared on Twitter by the ITBP. In the caption, ITBP wrote, ‘Full of josh, playing in snow’, and added hashtags such as #FitnessMotivation and #FitIndia.

The video, which gives us a glimpse into the lives of the soldiers who protect our country in the mountainous regions was widely appreciated by netizens and the video went viral within no time. The ITBP is a mountain-specific force. At the moment, the soldiers cover mainly 3,488 kilometres from Ladakh’s Karakoram Pass to Arunachal Pradesh’s Jachep La. They also man high-altitude outposts (ranging from 9,000 to 18,700 feet) along the Indo-China border, where, at times, temperatures can fall to even -45 degrees Celsius.