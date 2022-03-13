Central Railway earns Rs 2.48 crore in 2021-2022 from film shootings

The Central Railway made the highest-ever profit in any financial year by offering its facilities and train coaches for film shoots in the 2021-22 fiscal year, earning over Rs 2.48 crore. With four films shot in the UNESCO World Heritage Railway station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) continues to be the most popular shooting site.

During that time, a total of ten films, including six feature films, two web series, one short film, and one advertisement, were shot at various Central Railway locations by different filmmakers and production firms.

According to Central Railway officials, the feature film ‘2 Brides’ which was shot for 18 days at Yeola and Kanhegaon stations with a special shooting train, gathered the highest income of Rs 1.27 crore. A feature film shot over nine days at Adarki railway station with a customised train fetched Rs 65.95 lakh. Despite Covid limitations in the first half of the financial year, the Central Railway attracted production firms to employ its flawless procedure for film shoots, resulting in record earnings.

Previously, the Central Railway’s biggest income from film shoots was Rs 1.73 crore in 2013-14. Despite the strict Covid restrictions, it made Rs 41.16 lakh from such contracts in 2020-21.