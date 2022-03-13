France to provide fourth dose of Covid vaccine to 80+ people

Paris: Prime Minister of France Jean Castex announced on Saturday that the country is offering a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to people older than 80 who had their booster more than three months back. Castex told Le Parisian newspaper that they were nevertheless recommended to keep wearing a face mask, as France relaxes its Covid-19 restrictions.

France has announced the relaxations of several covid restrictions in the nation from Monday. Masks will from March 14 only be required on public transport, and no longer be necessary at work or in school. The European nation will also drop the vaccine pass- proof that someone has been triple vaccinated against the illness, which until now was required to enter public spaces such as cinemas or restaurants. However, A similar pass will be needed to go to a hospital or a retirement home in order to protect the most vulnerable.

France has recorded more than 23 million cases of Covid-19 on its soil, out of which more than 140,000 of them were fatal. President Emmanuel Macron is likely to point to his handling of the pandemic as he campaigns for re-election in polls next month, though Russia’s war on Ukraine has largely overshadowed the campaign.