Gulf country adds more food commodities to zero ‘VAT list’

Muscat: The Tax Authority in Oman has added more food commodities in the zero ‘Value Added Tax (VAT)’ list. The Tax Authority issued a decision No. 89/2022 for this.

According to the decision, barley, corn, wheat, soybeans as well as bird, poultry and animal feed have been added to the zero-VAT list, along with other items. Milk, meat, fish, poultry, fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, coffee, tea, olive oil, sugar, nutritional products for children, bread, bottled drinking water and salt are among the 94 food items that had been added to the list previously.

Oman implemented its VAT system on April 16, 2021.