DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country adds more food commodities to zero ‘VAT list’

Mar 13, 2022, 09:57 pm IST

Muscat:  The  Tax Authority in Oman  has added more food commodities in the  zero ‘Value Added Tax (VAT)’ list. The Tax Authority issued a decision No. 89/2022 for this.

Also Read: India’s gold imports rose to $ 45 billion 

According to the  decision, barley, corn, wheat, soybeans as well as bird, poultry and animal feed have been added to the zero-VAT list, along with other items. Milk, meat, fish, poultry, fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, coffee, tea, olive oil, sugar, nutritional products for children, bread, bottled drinking water and salt are among the 94 food items that had been added to the list previously.

Oman implemented its VAT system on April 16, 2021.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 13, 2022, 09:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button