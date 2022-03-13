Here are 5 ways to combat the weather and protect the skin during summer

Cracked skin is a sign of dry, irritated skin, although there are a variety of reasons, including temperature changes. When compared to other regions of the body, the feet, hands and lips are more prone to cracking. The skin is also more sensitive to things like water temperature and cleaning agents.

Cracked skin can form on any region of the body, although it is most evident on exposed parts. During the summer, it is the most prevalent skin ailment that individuals suffer. Cracked skin can be an indication of an underlying medical issue in some situations such as a skin condition called eczema or Psoriasis.

Also Read: Gardener sets world record by growing over 1200 tomatoes from a single plant

There are many ways that you can treat your cracked skin at home. You may try one of these self-care treatments:

1. Moisturizing ointment or cream: As dry skin leads to cracked skin and in most circumstances make it worse, it is critical to keep your skin moisturised by applying moisturisers to the affected areas of the body on a regular basis.

2. Use jojoba oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and shea butter-based skincare products.

3. Hands should not be washed in hot water. Taking hot baths and showers can aggravate dry, cracked skin.

4. Topical hydrocortisone cream is a fantastic alternative for damaged skin with red spots and irritation. It includes corticosteroids, which help to decrease swelling and inflammation.

5. Regularly exfoliate your skin. Gentle exfoliation aids in the removal of dead, dry skin cells from the skin surface. This is the most effective method for treating cracked feet and heels.