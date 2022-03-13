National T2 Trials: Mehuli Ghosh wins gold medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Bhopal: In shooting, Mehul Ghosh won gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Gold In National T2 Trials on Sunday. Mehul Ghosh defeated Tilottama Sen of Karnataka by 17-9’. Mehuli, a Youth Olympics silver medalist, had finished second in the T1 trials on Friday. Tilottama, however, won the junior women’s 10m air rifle T2 trial.

The T1 and T2 trials were also completed on Saturday. Niraj Kumar of the Indian Navy defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar by ‘ 17-5’ in the men’s 50m rifle T1 finals. Chain Singh of Indian Army beat the Railways’ Swapnil Suresh Kusale by ‘17-9’ to win the T2 trials.

Over 3300 shooters are participating in the year’s first National trials after they were postponed from January, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl will be selected on the basis of these trials.