Russia – Ukraine conflict is the next virus – attack affecting people globally ;

Certain issues garner more attention than others. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is one example. In a span of two weeks, the media attention shifted from focusing on all Covid-related stories to focusing on every small development in Ukraine. On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to one of the worst conflicts in Europe. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the pandemic is ‘far from over,’ as global Covid deaths crossed the 6 million mark.

Invasion of Pacific islands:

Several Pacific islands are experiencing their first outbreak after two years. Niue became the second island in the Pacific to lose its Covid-zero status after reporting its first case this week. The Chatham Islands also reported its first case. According to WHO, only eight countries are free of Covid. There are also Tuvalu, Tokelau, Saint Helena, Pitcairn Islands, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Many nations have been affected.

China’s situation worsens:

In the midst of Russia bombing Ukraine, many people were dying due to the disease that has put China into a hot – spot globally ie , the Covid pandemic! It seems that the situation in China is deteriorating again, this time worse than in 2020 during the Wuhan outbreak. The nation reported 1,524 Covid cases in a single day, its highest daily total since 2020. Covid cases continue to increase in Changchun, a city of nine million people in northeastern China.

Located in Jilin province, Changchun is an important industrial base. Many of its residents work from home.

For the first time, China’s health commission is introducing rapid antigen tests in response to Covid outbreaks. Cases have increased in several Chinese cities. Shanghai closed its schools and switched to online learning. Beijing’s daily count has reached an all-time high due to asymptomatic infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Temporary bridge in Hong Kong:

Hong Kong is experiencing a record virus outbreak. The Covid makeshift hospital has received material from the mainland thanks to a temporary bridge built in Hong Kong. The city has also allowed mainland doctors and nurses to work in order to combat a surge in cases. On the other hand, Beijing has provided 29 million rapid antigen tests and 54 million masks as of Tuesday. The number of cases in France is also on the rise as it prepares to lift most Covid restrictions. Despite a steady decline for weeks, Covid infections are going up again, according to the public health body, Santé Publique France. The country recorded 73,000 new cases on Friday.

UK cases increase again:

The United Kingdom is getting out of control despite several European nations easing restrictions. There is a possibility of a resurgence of the virus as cases among the elderly are increasing. Across England, nearly 100,000 swabs were collected from people. Approximately one person in 25 in the UK has Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). According to experts, BA.2 is the most prevalent strain of Omicron in the UK.

WHO expressed frustration:

WHO recently expressed frustration about people marking the second anniversary of the pandemic as countries try to move on from it. WHO insisted that the real alarm came six weeks earlier. However, few people noticed. On January 30, 2020, WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, which is the highest level of alarm in global health regulations. Outside of China, fewer than 100 cases and no deaths have been reported.