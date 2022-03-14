‘Hearing incredible things’: Akshay pens special note on Anupam Kher’s performance on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Twitter handle to praise Anupam Kher for his portrayal in Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and also for bringing people back to the theatres. He also stated that he heard great things about Kher’s performance in the film and he plans to watch it soon.

Akshay wrote, ‘Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe’.

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been trending for a while now and gives the audience a taste of the dread, uncertainty, and pure panic that engulfed Kashmir during the ‘Kashmir Insurgency’ in 1989. Despite facing stiff competition from commercial films such as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’ the film went on to gross over Rs 12 crore at the box office.

On March 11, the film was released on just 630 screens in India, but owing to positive word of mouth, the number of screens was expanded to 2000 on March 13 across the country. This success tale would go down in history books since no film has seen such a surge in showcasing in the previous 20 years.