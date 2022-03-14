Spanish Para-Badminton International: India’s Pramod Bhagat wins two silver, one bronze

Cartagena: India’s Pramod Bhagat won two silver and a bronze medal in the men’s singles SL3 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2022 held at Cartagena. World No 2, Sukant kadam won bronze medal in the men’s SL4 event.

Indian players bagged a total of 21 medals (6 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 8 bronze medals) in the event.

Gold Medals: Manasi Joshi (Women’s Singles SL3), Raj/Parul (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), Chirag/Raj (Men’s Doubles SU5) and Nitesh/Tarun (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4), Nithya Sre (Women’s Singles SH6), Raja/Krishna (Men’s Doubles SH6).

Silver Medals: Pramod Bhagat (Men’s Singles SL3), Krishna Nagar (Men’s Singles SH6), Ruthick/Manasi (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), Hardik/Ruthik (Men’s Doubles SU5) and Pramod/Manoj (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4), Mandeep Kaur (Women’s Singles SL3), Tarun Dhillon (Men’s Singles SL4).

Bronze Medals: Manoj Sarkar (Men’s Singles SL3), Nitesh Kumar (Men’s Singles SL3), Parul Parmar (Women’s Singles SL3), Arwaz/Deep (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4), Pramod/Palak (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), Nilesh Gaikwad (Men’s Singles SL4), Sukant Kadam (Men’s Singles SL4), and Prem Ale/Abu Hubaida (Men’s Doubles WH1-WH2).