Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the stock market. BSE Sensex climbed 936 points or 1.68% to settle at 56,486. NSE Nifty moved 241 points or 1.45% higher to close at 16,871. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.20% and small-cap shares gained 0.22%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,750 shares advanced and 1,723 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Maruti and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Steel.