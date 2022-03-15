Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth meets Raghava Lawrencce at hospital, shares pic

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of actor Rajinikanth met actor Raghava Lawrencce when she was hospitalised. On Sunday, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with the actor and stated that their partnership will result in something exciting for fans.

In the pictures, Aishwarya and Raghava were seen having a talk at a table. The images were taken inside her hospital room. Aishwaryaa’s cannula was visible in her hand. The duo also took off their masks and posed for a picture together.

Sharing the pictures, Aishwaryaa wrote, ‘Something interesting is brewing …. my brain is racing after my meeting with Lawrence anna. #workmodeon wherever whenever whatever’.

It is still uncertain whether Aishwarya and Raghava would collaborate on a film. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya recently unveiled new posters for her music video Payani, Musafir, Sanchari, Sacchari and Yatrakkaran in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively.

