Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Arunachal’s Siang

Siang: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale has struck the Pangin town in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The epicentre of the quake was located at 215 km North of Pangin.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 15-03-2022, 08:21:03 IST, Lat: 30.08 & Long: 95.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215 km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India’, NCS informed through their official Twitter handle.