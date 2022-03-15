Filmmaker Ahmed Khan arrives in his ‘Batmobile’ to watch ‘The Batman’, pics go viral

Choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan recently made headlines in Mumbai when he pulled out his opulent Batmobile for a ride. He and his family came in the Batmobile to a renowned cinema theatre in Andheri West to catch the latest Hollywood blockbuster The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

Ahmed’s automobile is a one-of-a-kind replica of the one driven by Hollywood actor Michael Keaton in the films Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). Ahmed gave his wife Shaira Khan the limited-edition Batmobile for her birthday last year. The photos of the Batmobile had gone viral at that time. According to reports, Gotham Motors built this limited-edition Batmobile, which was built by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT).

All eyes were on Ahmed as he took this beast for a spin around town. Along with the Batmobile, Ahmed and his family posed for photos. His heavy-duty ride in Mumbai drew a lot of attention on social media. One netizen wrote, ‘Yeh Titanic dekhne ship leke Gaya hoga’, and another one added, ‘Itni lambi car h khud park krne me dikkat hori h’.

On the film front, Ahmed is set to helm Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in his upcoming flick Heropanti 2. It is the follow-up to his own film, which debuted Tiger and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood in 2014. Heropanti 2 will be released on Eid this year.