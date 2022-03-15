Germany issues hacking alert to Kaspersky Anti-Virus users in Russia

On Tuesday, Germany’s cyber security office cautioned users of Kaspersky Lab’s anti-virus software, that it poses a serious danger of a successful hacking attempt.

According to the BSI agency, the Russia-based cyber-security firm might be persuaded by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad, or agents could use its equipment clandestinely to launch cyberattacks in secrecy.

In a statement, Kaspersky stated it was a privately managed corporation with no ties to the Russian government. It stated that the BSI’s warning was politically driven, and that it was in contact with the BSI to clarify the situation.

The BSI warning comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, with the Russian army bombarding Ukraine’s capital.

According to the BSI, German corporations as well as government organisations in charge of essential infrastructure were particularly vulnerable to a cyber attack.