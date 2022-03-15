International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya shot dead during match in Punjab

Jalandhar: International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya was shot dead by four unidentified youths during a Kabaddi match in the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Monday evening. One of Sandeep’s friends also sustained bullet injuries in the incident, informed the police.

‘Sandeep had come here for his team at the kabaddi match and around 6 pm in the evening, four unidentified youths who came in a Swift car opened fire at him, killing Sandeep on the spot and one of his friend also sustained bullet injuries, whose condition is now stable’, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh of Jalandhar Rural Police, who reached the spot said. ‘We have done a preliminary investigation but the cause of the attack is yet unknown, though the killers will soon be arrested’, he added.

Also read: Russian forces attack TV Tower in Ukraine; 9 killed, 9 injured

The newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported, and condemned the murder. ‘The law and order situation in Punjab was already disturbed but to defame the new government, such incidents are happening. The SSP has been ordered to arrest the killers soon’, Kaur said. After getting information about the incident, Congress leader and spokesperson Dr Navjot Dahiya also condemned the incident and extended his condolences to Sandeep’s family.